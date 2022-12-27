Share:

There have been many calls for political parties to get their heads to gether and draw up a charter of economy to focus on resolving long- standing issues of Pakistan, rather than engage in the endless and ul-- timately fruitless political bickering. But what this charter might look like has not been considered too seriously so far. The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), the think tank affiliated with the Planning Commission has come forward with a proposal. But it is unclear why it has formulated changes in the existing governance structure instead of focusing on the economic aspects needed to move us towards growth. Changes within the proposed document include shortening the tenure of assemblies to three years, allowing for e-voting and strengthening the political system, alongside revamping the bureaucracy and making the police a ‘service’ instead of a ‘force’. The proposal looks to address a wide range of issues on the developmental and governance front, but key in all of the changes put forward are those needed for the economy and the markets to lead us from stagnancy towards growth and progress. The changes PIDE has proposed are by no means novel. For instance, it is established that reducing losses of public-sector enterprises is fundamental in giving the government some much-needed fiscal room to make decisions, but this has not been worked upon seriously by successive governments. Other adjustments to the market equations are also similarly basic and do not account for what legislative or policy changes will be required to make them possible. But whether it is considering shortening assembly terms of local government structures or making economic decisions, there can be no structural changes made—at least, those that will last—until the opposing sides come to the negotiation table. The tussle between PTI and the PDM and their failure to agree to anything inside the assemblies or in backdoor negotiations all but ensures that any key legislative changes made during one tenure are likely to be rolled back once the opposing side comes into power. Added to that, any proposal like the one by PIDE is likely to be used as an argument against democracy. Until these impediments to progress are worked upon, there is little hope for a charter of economy, no matter how many times it is called for, even when proposals on how to make this possible have already been drafted.