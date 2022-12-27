Share:

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is likely to take the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly next week.

According to sources, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have decided to summon a joint parliamentary meeting of both parties on January 2.

All the members should make sure of their presence in parliamentary meeting and members who are abroad, are told to return to Pakistan.

The parliamentary party meeting will also decide the strategy for the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence in Punjab Assembly, sources added.

Earlier, legal experts told former prime minister Imran Khan that Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was briefed by his legal team on the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly in light of the Lahore High Court verdict.

The former premier was also informed that the legal status of a no-confidence motion also ended after Speaker Sibtain’s ruling.