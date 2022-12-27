Share:

IsLAMABAD - Cold waves will grip most parts of the country during the next 24 hours according to the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department. according to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. a shallow trough of the westerly wave was likely to approach the western parts today. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in the upper parts. However, light rain/light snow over the mountains is expected at isolated places in north and western Balochistan. Dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper sindh. Frost/fog is likely to occur at isolated places in the Potohar region and Kashmir during morning hours. During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan. Dense foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab.