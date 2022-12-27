Share:

ISlAMABAD - COMSTECH, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation, has invited applications from the citizens of OIC member states who have made extraordinary scientific contributions for the awards to be given in various categories. According to an official source, COMSTECH bestows biennial awards to distinguished researchers of OIC member states for their important scientific contributions. The COMSTECH lifetime achievement awards in basic sciences are given in the fields of Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. This year’s nominations are sought for awards in the fields of Physics and Mathematics. In this category, each award consists of a certificate, a shield of honor, and a cash prize of US$ 8000. The COMSTECH Awards for Excellence in Science and Technology are classified into four categories: COMSTECH Young Researcher Award (under 40 years), Best Scientific Book (Authorship) - published by an international publisher during the last two years (2021 and 2022), Patent - the patent must have been registered during the past five years (2018-2022). Each of the above three awards carries a certificate, shield of honor, and cash prize of US$ 4000. The Best Research Paper awards are given for the best paper published in an impact factor international journal during the last two years (2021 and 2022) in the fields of Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The best research paper award in each discipline carries a certificate, shield of honor, and cash prize of US$ 2500.