ISLAMABAD - The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought 19 paisa per unit hike in power tariff for November for WAPDA distribution companies (XWDISCOs) under the monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism. According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that the actual cost remained at Rs6.27 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs6.0762 per unit during Nov. A total of 8,367 GWh of electricity was generated worth Rs50.11 billion during the said period while 8,073 GWh of net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs). Out of total generation, as much as 29.69pc of electricity was generated from hydel, 11.66 percent coal, 0.13pc furnace oil, 14.21pc from local gas, 12.09pc RLNG, 27.94pc nuclear and 1.89pc wind. The regulator will hold a public hearing on Tuesday. The impact of the proposed increase will be passed on to all categories of consumers except lifeline