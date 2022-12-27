Share:

PESHAWAR - The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Karachi has formally approved FCPS training in the subjects of Public Health (Community Medicine), Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar. with this decision, KMU has become the first medical institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to receive approval for FCPS training and degree program in basic medical sciences. It is important to note that the approval was granted after the CPSP inspection team, comprised of Prof. Dr waqar Alam, Prof. Dr Naila Azam, Prof. Dr Huma Musarat, Prof. Dr Alamgir, and Prof. Dr Aamir Rashid, recently visited KMU-IBMS and KMUIHS and evaluated the facilities. The approval of FCPS training, according to Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Haq, who applauded the decision, will open up new avenues of knowledge and research in these fields, allowing for the development of fresh talent while also enhancing the province’s general health system.