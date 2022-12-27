Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has regis­tered the first information reports (FIR) of three consecutive blasts that occurred on Sunday in different areas of Quetta.

At least one person was killed and 15 others, including three policemen and women, were injured in five grenade attacks in different parts of Balochistan on Sunday.

The CTD spokesperson said the FIRs against all three blasts have been registered, including Sabzal Road, and Mosa Colony blasts. The FIR was registered under sections 302 (punishment for premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) of the Paki­stan Penal Code and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, security measures in and around the city had been tightened on the directives of Balochsitan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo.

CRACKDOWN TO BE INITIATED AGAINST AERIAL FIRING IN QUETTA: SHO MITHA

SHO Civil Line Quetta Mitha Khan said, on the special direc­tives of IGP Balochistan, DIG Quetta, and SSP, crackdown would be launched against those involved in the aerial firing.

He expressed these views while talking to media here. He said that in this regard special announcements would also be made in mosques to prevent aerial firing. Special teams have also been formed to control aerial firing in the area even at night.

He urged that citizens should not adopt such games for en­tertainment which might cause harm to the public, and parents should keep an eye on their children’s activities and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.