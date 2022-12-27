Share:

LAHORE - National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) have expanded its campaign’s reach to sensitize motorists travelling on motorways in the dense fog situation and shared video messages in vari­ous regional languages to ensure safety of the public property and lives.

Talking to APP on Mon­day, an official of NHMP, Inspector Saqib Mum­taz expressed displeasure over some motorists’ non-cooperative behaviour, who he said were were ignoring the fog warnings and putting their lives at risk. “Some motorists rejected to cooper­ate with the police despite stern warnings and bad visibility and forcefully moved safety cones and left for their respective destinations and this is irresponsible.” He said traffic flow was sus­pended on different sections of the motorways due to fog to which some motorists argued and “contested with the officials to keep on travel­ling without realizing the situation, ultimately putting their own and others’ lives at risk.” The official apprising situation of different sections of motorways including Islamabad to Pesha­war, Islamabad to Rashakai, Balkasar to Lahore, Sawat Express Highway from Karnal Sher Khan to Ismaila and from Layyah to Lahore said, were closed due to dropped visibility.