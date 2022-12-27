Share:

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts during the next 12 hours.

However, rain and light snow over the mountains is expected at isolated places in north and western Balochistan.

Dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Frost with fog is likely to occur at isolated places in Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi fifteen, Quetta six, Gilgit minus three and Murree one degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, very cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian, cold and dry weather with dense fog in Jammu while very cold and partly cloudy in Leh and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramulla minus three degree centigrade, Jammu six, Leh minus eleven, Anantnag and Shopian minus two degree centigrade.