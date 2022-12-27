Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) is going to hold a public hearing of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report of the multistorey residential project ‘Golf Floras’ on Tuesday (today). The public hearing is being held under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act, 1997 and review of IEE/EIA Regulations, 2000. The EIA report includes a detailed account of existing environmental conditions, a project description, an analysis of the impacts and proposed mitigation measures to be implemented during the project execution.