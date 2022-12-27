Share:

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed the government's resolve to recover each penny of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess from defaulters.

Chairing a meeting on Gas Infrastructure Development Cess in Islamabad, he expressed serious concerns over the non-recoveries of Cess dues.

The Finance Minister directed the authorities to share updated break-up of arrears of sector-wise Gas Infrastructure Development Cess in the next meeting, in order to frame up legal and administrative strategy for fast track recovery of the outstanding dues.

The meeting was apprised of amount of outstanding Cess recoveries from various entities and GIDC Acts and Supreme Court’s order in this regard.

It was informed that 447 billion rupees are still outstanding which need to be recovered.

Examining the Court’s decisions and stay order, it was informed that there are 3194 petitions in various Court of laws.