RAWALPINDI - The price of flour has allegedly reached record high after a 20kg bag of the commodity is being sold at Rs 2500 in various parts of the district. The price of a 15 kg bag of flour is being charged by the shopkeepers with no action on part of the district government. The residents of Rawalpindi are being forced to buy costliest flour. Reportedly, the subsidized flour has disappeared from the markets, doubling miseries of the citizens. The residents appealed Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Shohaib Ali to take action against the profiteers and hoarders and to ensure availability of commodities to consumers. Talking to The Nation on Monday, Subhan Khan, a resident of Rawat, said that the price of 20 kg bag flour has been increased upto Rs 2500 in his area. He said that the commodity is not available in the markets whereas the government is not initiating action against the profiteers and hoarders. Amir Shehzad, hails from Soan, said that flour prices have reached all-time high in the district as 20 kg bags are being sold at Rs 2400 to Rs 2500. He said that the shopkeepers have been stocking the commodity creating a so-called shortage in the market. He said that he purchased 10 kg flour from a mill for Rs 1500 in order to feed his family. He said that subsidized flour was not available in the market. “I was in search of a sale point established by the government on Adiala Road in order to buy subsidized flour but could not find it,” said a customer named Shehzad Hussain, who was standing outside a grocery store. He said that many shops have a shortage of flour while those with them were selling it at a higher price. Many other consumers said that their sufferings seemingly do not to end as they are forced to buy flour from the markets at higher prices under the nose of authorities concerned. They urged CM Punjab and DC Rawalpindi to initiate legal action against the profiteers and hoarders. DC Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Shohaib Ali, however, when contacted for his comments, said that this is the price of private flour which is being produced from wheat bought by flour mills privately from wheat stockists/ traders of south Punjab. He added that this wheat is in addition to the subsidised wheat being supplied by the Food Department to have flour at a control rate Rs1295/20 kg. “Today average price of wheat in the open market was 4300/40 kg while the government. Wheat has a sale price of Rs2300/40 kg,” he said, adding that the government has no control on the price mechanism of private wheat in the province. Subsequent to wheat sowing drive, supply of wheat in the open market reduces but demand is traditionally higher in winter till the arrival of new crop in March, he said. This year flood situation in Sindh has caused havoc and its pull has made an abnormal situation, said DC Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Shohaib Ali.