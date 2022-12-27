Share:

Flour crisis continues in Balochistan, as the per kg price of flour is being sold between Rs125 to 130.

According to details, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province.

The price of a 20-kg flour bag has reached Rs2,500. Meanwhile, a 50-kg bag of flour was being sold between Rs6,000 to 6,500 in the local market.

The provincial government is failing to control sky-rocketing flour prices.

Earlier on September 13, flour mill owners blamed the provincial government for the ongoing flour crisis in the province, alleging that the food department failed to procure wheat according to the requirement for this year.

Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Balochistan chapter representatives said there was a huge gap between the demand and supply which created the crisis.

They said flour mill owners were being blamed for the crisis, while in reality, the provincial government has imposed an inter-provincial and inter-district ban on the transportation of wheat during the harvesting season.