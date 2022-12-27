Share:

Poor visibility caused by fog has badly affected flight operations at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as several flights have been delayed.

The visibility has dropped at the runway of Lahore airport which forced the diversion of four international flights to Islamabad airport.

The departure of flights towards Istanbul, Abu Dhabi, Medina, Quetta and Jeddah have been shifted to Islamabad airport from Lahore.

The PIA spokesperson advised the passengers to contact the PIA call center at (021) 111 786 786 to get timely information about flights.

Earlier, due to poor visibility and fog in Lahore, Pakistan International Airlines decided to shift all international flight operations between 10pm and 11am from the capital of Punjab to Islamabad.

The rescheduling of flights during these hours is temporary and will be restored as soon as the foggy conditions improve, according to the national flag carrier.