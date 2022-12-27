Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - A major operation was launched by Rahim Yar Khan Police in which four hostages who were abducted from the Kacha area were safely recovered.

IG Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ap­plauded Rahim Yar Khan Police.

The kidnappers pretended to check the patient late at night and made hostage the local doctor Riaz Dashti and three relatives.

As soon as the information was re­ceived, a heavy contingent of police chased the accused along with ar­moured vehicles and Elite teams. DPO Akhtar Farooq said. The names of the rescued citizens are Riaz , Siraj, Jan Muhammad and Waheed who are res­ident of Bhong. DPO said. During the search operation, the police took the four hostages into safe custody and handed them over to their relatives.

IGP APPRECIATES RAHIM YAR KHAN POLICE

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has appreci­ated the Rahim Yar Khan Police for safely recovering the four hostages who were kidnapped from the Kacha area. IG Punjab directed that action against criminals should be speeded up and the process of protecting lives and property of citizens should be made more effective. According to the details, operations of the Pun­jab Police against the criminals are ongoing in the area of Kacha and in this regard, Punjab Police Rahim Yar Khan took timely action last night and safely recovered the four hos­tages who were abducted from the area of Kacha.