It is a fact that gender-based vio lence is a societal problem acrossthe world that has not only exacerbated inequality between men and women in terms of socioeconomic, political, and cultural rights but also increased relentless violence and gruesome attacks against women and girls. There is no denying the fact that gender-based violence has a serious impact on the physical, mental and emotional health of women and girls. Therefore, violence against women in Pakistan is not only a crime but a bitter violation of women’s rights which the state gives in the form of constitutional guarantees, international treaty commitment, and some other progressive legislation to protect the dignity and rights of the women. Insofar, as brutality against women, abysmal gender inequality, and gruesome violations of their fundamental rights reflects deep-rooted patriarchy, gender stereotype and misogynistic culture prevailing in the country. While accepted social and cultural norms have relegated women to subservient roles and rendered them highly vulnerable in society. According to a UN report, one in three females aged 15 or older, and approximately 736 million women and girls worldwide, have suffered physical and sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both at least once in their life. Sadly, this report shows the gravest human rights violation and brazen exploitation of women worldwide. However, in Pakistan, the high alarming rate of violence against women is rampantly increasing during the last three years, while it has drastically mired the rights of women and is lurching toward women empowerment in the country. In fact, Pakistan has ranked 164/167 on the Georgetown Institute’s Women, Peace, and Security index and Reuters Foundation Report. Besides this, every woman in Pakistan is facing violence in one form or another, either domestic violence, honor killing, victim blaming, women kidnapping, moral policing, marital rape, and sexual harassment in educational institutes and even in the workplace they are treating as an inhumane and inferior class in the society. There are chilling statistics that millions of women are vulnerable in their own homes, educational institutes, and even workplace, it poses that they are physically, mentally, psychologically, and emotionally suffering every day. In a nutshell, it is the need of the hour that incumbent government, state institutions, and other major stakeholders should develop close coordinating efforts with the UN agencies, and women’s rights organizations and also make a holistic mechanism to promote and protect women’s rights. No doubt, it is the primary responsibility of the legislative body to make effective longterm and periodic policies and certain dynamic programs that would address the root causes and prevent gender-based violence against women and girls. Therefore, it’s essential to cope with the daunting challenges of patriarchy, misogynistic culture, outmoded social norms, gender inequality, and gender stereotypes are prerequisites to building a diverse, peaceful harmonious and progressive society. ZAKIR ULLAH