FAISALABAD - A minor girl was killed during aerial firing in a Mehndi function, whereas the Satiana police on spe­cial direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Ham­dani arrested the accused within 24 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that some participants of a Mehndi function resorted to aerial firing to celebrate the ceremony in Azafi Abadi of Chak No.432-GB on Saturday night but all of a sudden a stray bullet hit an 11-year-old girl Afsha Kashif in her head.

As a result, the girl received critical injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain and she breathed her last on the way.

On receiving information, CPO Faisalabad Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took serious notice and di­rected the area police to immediately arrest the accused.

Therefore, police teams under su­pervision of SP Jaranwala, DSP Jaran­wala and SHO Satiana police station remained active throughout the night and succeeded in arresting one Has­san, the main accused of firing inci­dent, on Sunday afternoon