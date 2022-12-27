Share:

ISLAMABAD - as the loan tranche from the international Monetary Fund (iMF) is delaying, the government is hoping to receive financial help from a friendly country to avert the default situation. Pakistan and iMF have so far failed to reach on consensus for next loan tranche of slightly above one billion dollars. The iMF is asking for increasing taxes, withdrawing power subsidy and free and market driven exchange rate. an official said that the government has taken time to discuss these proposals with its coalition partners, as these decisions would have political cost. he further said that the government might accept the proposal of increasing taxes; however, withdrawing subsidy on power sector is major challenge for the government. Meanwhile, to build the foreign exchange reserves and avoid default, the government is expecting to receive dollar inflow from a friendly country to improve its foreign exchange reserves, which have declined to only $6.11 billion mainly due to the repayment against previous loans. reserves can cover only four to five weeks of imports. On the other hand, the country is receiving foreign loans at very low pace despite massive need. Pakistan has received only $5.114 billion foreign loan in five months, which is not sufficient to build the country’s foreign exchange reserves. The government has budgeted foreign assistance of $22.8 billion for the current fiscal year.