ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the present government was taking all possible measures for the welfare of journalists. Congratulating the newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club, she said the PML-N government fully believed in freedom of speech and independence of the press. In a statement, she congratulated Azam Chaudhry on his election as President of LPC, Shadab Riaz as Senior Vice President, Zaheer Ahmed Babar as Vice President, Abdul Majeed Sajid as Secretary, Hassan Taimur Jakhar as Joint Secretary and Hafiz Faiz Ahmed as Finance Secretary. She expressed the hope that the newly elected leadership of Lahore Press Club will play its role in the welfare of journalists. The minister also hoped that the journalist community of Lahore will continue to play its role in the promotion of the rule of law and democratic traditions. The minister expressed her best wishes for the newly elected body of the Lahore Press Club. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the government had announced multiple incentives for the film industry which would eventually get a major boost and help promote the country’s narrative and positive image across the world. Addressing the award distribution ceremony of National Armature Short Film Festival 2022 (NASFF-2022), she said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had launched the first-ever film and culture policy, and finalized its implementation framework, which unfortunately could not be materialized due to the change of regime in 2018. However, realizing the importance of film in building the national narrative, she said, the current PML-N led government had once again rolled out the implementation framework. Marriyum said tax exemptions had been given on import of film production related material in last budget.