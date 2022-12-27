Share:

LAHORE - Malik Hasnain of CTA beat Kashan Tariq 6-2, 7-5 in the 4th Afeef Beach View Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship men’s singles second round at Beach View Club Karachi. In other matches of men’s singles on day 2, Talha Ali beat Bharat Kumar 6-1, 6-2 and Vinod Das beat M Ahmed 6-1, 6-2. In U-17 singles first round, Dhuraf Das beat Ali Hasan 6-1, 6-3 and in second round, Bilal Ikram beat Saqlain 6-2, 6-3. In U-13 singles first round, Emre Ashraf beat Arsh Imran 1-4, 4-3, 10-5 and in U-11 singles first round, Rohan Das beat Shahzeen 4-2, 4-1, Aahil Imran beat Sufyan 4-2, 4-1 and Arman Ali beat Rahim 1-4, 4-0, 7-4. In men’s doubles first round, Fahad/ Ahmed beat Bilal/Danish 8-2 and Haris/Saifullah beat Vinod/Fahad 8-6