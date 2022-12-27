Share:

PEShaWar - The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Small industries Development Board (SiDB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has accorded approval to the establishment of four new industrial parks and the master plan of the board. The decision was taken in a meeting held here the other day with Special assistant to chief Minister (SacM), abdul Karim Khan in the chair, said a press release issued here on Monday. The board has further directed the management of the SiDB to publicise plots in the Peshawar industrial Park with immediate effect besides local, overseas investors should also be given the opportunity on a priority basis. The board has also identified prioritised sectors for the establishment of units in the Peshawar industrial Park that include agriculture, surgical, sports, carpet manufacturing, solar panel, mobile phone, auto-mobile and cycle manufacturing units. During the meeting, the Special assistant further directed the management of the SiDB to also ensure land acquisition for Small industrial Park Peshawar and another 1,250 Kanal land for Small industrial Park Bannu near Kasho Bridge connected to china Pakistan Economic corridor (cPEc) route as soon as possible.