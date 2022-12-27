Share:

lakki marwat - khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector General of Police (iGP) moazzum Jah ansari on monday said that Counter terrorism Department has played an effective role in countering militancy and eliminating terrorism. Presiding over a high-level meeting in Bannu, he said that CtD and Bannu regional police fought the menace bravely and supreme sacrifices rendered by cops would be written with golden words in the history. rPO Syed ashfaq anwar, Bannu DPO Dr muhammad iqbal, lakki marwat DPO Ziauddin ahmed, Bannu SP investigation Shafeeq khan wazir and other police officials were in attendance. According to an official, the IGP visited the CTD Compound which had been taken over by the detained terrorists after snatching weapons from their interrogators last week. the Pakistan army’ Special Service Group (SSG) commandos had retrieved the building after a two-day long gun battle. The official said that Ansari also visited the under-construction building of the CtD and directed the authorities concerned to complete construction work without any delay.