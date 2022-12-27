Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the government to extend winter vacation for all schools and colleges for seven days in the Punjab capital owing to worsening smog situation.

The high court issued the order while hearing a petition seeking measures to tackle smog in the city. It remarked that responsibility to take preventive measures in wake of the smog lied with the government.

The LHC has also summoned the director general of the Punjab’s Provincial Disaster management Authority (PDMA) on next hearing.

The development comes as Lahore ranked first among the top ten most polluted cities in the world for multiple times in last week.

Earlier, Punjab School Education Department announced winter vacations for all public and private schools across the province from Dec 24 to Dec 31. The schools will be reopened on January 2 (Monday), 2023, it said.

Air pollution has worsened in Pakistan in recent years, as a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burn off, and colder winter temperatures coalesce into stagnant clouds of smog.