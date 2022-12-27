Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police Lost & Found Cell is fully operational and working effectively, a police public relations officer said on Monday. He said that, during the current month, a total of 70 missing persons were reported on the lost and found cell, on which the Islamabad Capital Police used technical and human resources and found 57 people in a short time and handed them over to the heirs. According to details, following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police is providing all the facilities while ensuring the protection of life and property of the citizens. The Lost & Found cell reports missing persons, and loss of educational certificates and valuables on a regular basis. The applicants provide information, photos and complete details about their report through the helpline “Pukar-15” or WhatsApp number, these details are further provided to all police stations, patrolling squads of Islamabad and other districts. A total of 70 missing persons were reported during the current month, on which the Islamabad Capital Police used all the resources and succeeded to trace 57 people in a short time and handed them over to the heirs. The missing person includes aged men and women, younger and children.