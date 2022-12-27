Share:

RAWAlPINDI - A man was shot dead while an expatriate and a family travelling to New Islamabad International Airport to catch the flight for performing Umrah were looted by dacoits allegedly impersonating personnel of law enforcement agencies in different parts of the city here on Monday, informed sources. Police registered separate cases and began an investigation. According to sources, an armed clash occurred between two groups on Chakri Road over land dispute leaving a person dead. local police rushed to the crime scene and moved the body to hospital for autopsy where he was identified as Ansar Bhatti, they said. Police registered case against the accused and began investigation, sources said. In yet another incident, a citizen namely Ijaz told Airport police that he along with his sister was travelling from Scheme 3 to New Islamabad International Airport to catch a flight for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia when a gang of three dacoits equipped with weapons and riding in a car intercepted them at gunpoint. The troika snatched cash, flight tickets, passports and other documents and fled. He appealed to police to register a case against the dacoits and to arrest them. Sources disclosed that a gang of dacoits also targeted an expatriate in the limits of Police Station Morgah and deprived him of cash, mobile phone and other valuables. Police filed separate cases against the accused on complaints of victims and began investigation, sources said.