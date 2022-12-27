Share:

The 15th martyrdom anniversary of former Prime Minister and Chairperson Pakistan People's Party, Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto is being observed on Tuesday.

Main event in connection with the day will be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto in Larkana on Tuesday, which will be addressed by PPP Chairman and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party leaders.

It will be attended by party workers from across the country to pay homage to their leader who sacrificed her life for the cause of democracy.