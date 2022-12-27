Share:

RAWALPINDI - Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Captain Muhammad Fahad Khan who embraced martyrdom (Shahadat) on Sunday in a blast caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Kahan Balochistan, was offered at Army Graveyard Rawalpindi, on Monday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, citizens and relatives of shaheed attended the Namaz-eJanaza. Shaheed was buried with full military honour,