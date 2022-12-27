Share:

LOS Angeles - The movie business is undergoing a transformation, fueled by declining boxoffice revenues as more people prefer consuming entertainment in the comfort of their homes. That also merits looking back at the movies released in 2022 in slightly different fashion, from the most disappointing titles to, here, the most satisfying. “Satisfying,” in this case, differs from the traditional “best” lists that many critics assemble, since it allows for including more populist movies that excelled by nicely accomplishing what they set out to do. As it happens, that approach also reflects a year where many of the traditional awards-bait movies were flawed in one way or another, and some of the highest-profile commercial fare (see “The Batman” and Marvel’s Thor, Black Panther and Doctor Strange sequels) didn’t fully live up to expectations to varying degrees. As for the sequels that did make this list, in a movie business built on franchises and relying on familiar properties, the challenge of pulling off those extensions well is both vital to the industry’s financial health and, creatively speaking, deserves applause when it’s done right. In terms of omissions, it’s worth noting that there were numerous releases this year from acclaimed directors – including Darren Aronofsky, Noah Baumbach, Damien Chazelle, Antoine Fuqua and Martin McDonagh.