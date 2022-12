Share:

FAISALABAD - A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sun­day, a speedy mini loader hit a motorcycle near Baba Tikka Shop Marzi Pura. As a result, motorcyclist Muhammad Na­sir, 32, received serious in­juries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. The police took body into custody and started investigation, he added.