Share:

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday recovered 660 litres of liquor from a vehicle in Faisalabad.

According to the motorway police spokesperson, the traffic was being diverted due to dense fog at Kamalpur Interchange at the Motorway in Faisalabad.

During the process, a suspected car driver by breaking the queue tried to flee towards Gojra. Seeing the situation, the motorway police chased the vehicle and managed to catch it but the driver managed to escape from the scene.

During the search of the vehicle, 660 litres of liquor stored in 22 gallons were recovered. A case has been registered into the incident, while the vehicle and liquor have been handed over to the Nishtabad police, the motorway police spokesperson added.