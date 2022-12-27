Share:

The National Elec­tric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction in power tariff by Rs7.43 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for November 2022.

The reduction in tariff was approved after the public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee.

The decision would provide a relief of Rs10.61 billion to the power consumers, said Nepra.

Meanwhile, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved hike in power tariff by Rs0.18 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for

The hike was approved after the public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee.

The increase will not be applicable for lifeline, K-Electric consumers.