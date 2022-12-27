Share:

KARACHI - An alleged street criminal was killed while another was injured in an exchange of firing with Pakistan Rang­ers Sindh and Police in Faqeera Goth here on Mon­day. According to spokes­man for Sindh Rangers, during a joint snap check­ing by Rangers and Police near Chakar Hotel, Gulshan Akakhail, Faqeera Goth area two accused riding on a motorcycle opened firing due to which a passerby got injured. In an exchange of firing accused Bilal was killed on the spot while his accomplice Babu was ar­rested in injured condition. Two pistols, 30 rounds and a motorcycle were recov­ered from their possession. The killed accused Bilal was allegedly involved in robberies, street crimes and other heinous crimes in Sohrab Goth area. The accused killed a security guard two days ago for re­sisting robbery in Faqeera Goth. Bilal had been arrest­ed by police several times earlier for his involvement in numerous crimes. A search operation had also been initiated for the ar­rest of their other accom­plices. Arrested accused had been handed over to police for further legal pro­ceedings.

CUSTOMS SEIZE MOBILE PHONES, OTHER ITEMS WORTH MILLIONS

Pakistan Customs on Monday foiled a smuggling bid of mobile phones and accessories worth millions of rupees at Karachi Airport and arrested a passenger. According to spokesman for Customs, the Customs officials posted at Arrival lounge of Jinnah Interna­tional Airport (JIAP) inter­cepted a passenger on sus­picion, traveling from Dubai to Karachi. On investigation, they recovered about 65 iPhones, chargers, laptops and other valuables.