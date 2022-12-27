Share:

Punjab Relief commissioner Naveed Ahmed Shirazi said on Tuesday a maximum of 8000 vehicles were allowed to enter the Murree and all raods of the hill station would be monitored through the CCTV cameras.

The session was held under the relief commissioner Punjab in which DG PMDA Faisal Fareed, Secretary revenue, DC Murree and officers of rescue 1122 participated.

Mr Naveed directed the officials involved to remove all hurdles besides saying them to arrange a grand mock exercise for tackling the snow.

He added that 13 relief centers had been established to supervise the whole process and extra personnel of the Police and rescue 1122 had been posted to handle any emergency situation.

He ordered to abstain from transferring or posting the officers in Murree during the snow season, while saying citizens can call 1129 in case of emergency situation.