Share:

Citing a shortage of completely-knocked down (CKD) kits in the country, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) has announced to suspend its production from Jan 2-6, 2023.

The company said its assembly plant of two-wheelers would also remain closed during this period.

According to the company, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on May 20 introduced a mechanism for prior approval for import under HS Code 8703 category (including CKDs) which had adversely impacted the clearance of imported consignments, thus affecting the inventory levels.

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan has also announced shutting its plant in Pakistan.