Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $330.900 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. This shows a growth of 44.52 percent as compared to $228.960 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year (2021-22), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the months under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 243.49 percent, going up from $27.730 million last year to $95.250 million during the months under review. Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services increased by 283.33 percent from $18.960 million last year to $72.680 million, whereas the exports of other sea transport services also increase by 157.35 percent from $8.770 million to $22.570 million current year, the PBS data revealed. The exports of air transport rose by 15.83 percents by going up from $196.980 million last year to $1,228.170 million during July-October (2022-23). Among the air transport services, the exports of passenger services increased by 18.24 percent, from $129.190 million to $152.760 million, whereas the exports of freight services surged by 43.52 percent, from $9.490 million to $13.620 million, in addition, the export of other air transport services also increased by 5.99 percent from $ 58.300 million to $61.790 million. Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the months under review witnessed a growth of 123.90 percent by going up from $2.050 million to $4.590 million during this year, it added.