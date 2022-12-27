Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid claimed on Tuesday that Pakistan had defaulted technically while a deadlock persisted between government and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Taking to Twitter, former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said next 10 days were crucial as decisions over country’s political and economic situation were set to be taken in the period.

Criticizing the government’s policies, Mr Rashid said difference in dollar’s exchange rate in open market and interbank had reached Rs30 while forex reserves were just over $5billion.

PM Shehbaz’s only worry was Toshakhana while there was a shortage of flour, load shedding was on the rise and countries have asked their citizens to restrict their movement in Islamabad.