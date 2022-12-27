Share:

IsLAMABAD - National Disaster management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General inam Haider Malik presided over the special session of National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) here on Monday. The National institute of Health (NiH) team was called on for updated monitoring of regional trends of new variant of coronavirus and trajectories development for Pakistan without creating undue alarm. NDMA chief focused on evolving CoVID variants and expressed confidence in Pakistan’s current strategies and national preparedness. However, the situation will be continuously monitored by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and preparedness, preventative protocols and vaccination administration system will be strengthened to tackle spike in concern. NCoC showed detailed statistics on CoVID management, vaccination administration data and low risk of new variant in Pakistan. it was informed that current CoVID positivity rate stood at 0.53 percent and 95 percent eligible population has been inoculated with first & 90 percent with second dose of CoVID vaccines. NDMA chairman directed the NCoC to issue precautionary CoVID variant risk advisory for public and relevant stakeholders based on scientific analysis of data at global and regional level and carry out selective mock drills for CoVID emergency. He also directed NiH to review the stocks of CoVID vaccines and arrangements in hospitals to deal with CoVID cases. NDMA chief apprised the participants of Prime Minister’s vision on establishment of National Preparedness and Response system in the country. He also explained the expansion plan for NEOC and making it live interfaced with all departments to remodel country’s emergency response from reactive to a proactive mode for disaster management.