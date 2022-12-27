Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has said that Pakistan’s participation in the ICC World Cup 2023 going to be held in India is subjected to the permission from the federal government. Speaking to media here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Monday, Sethi said that it would the government’s final call whether or not the team would be traveling to India next year. “My stand on the India tour is the same as before. It is a political matter and will be decided by the government. If the government permits, the team will go to India,” he added. Regarding Asia Cup, the Chairman was of the view that the PCB takes a decision in the larger interest of Pakistan. “We cannot take a decision that can put us in isolation.” Sethi said that the decision regarding coaches for the national team will be taken in next few days. “Mickey Arthur is currently engaged with Derbyshire. I personally talked to him and sought advice regarding coaches as if he has some names for the posts,” Sethi said.