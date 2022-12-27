Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Monday have signed nine Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to enhance the trade turnover to $1 billion. Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar has signed different MoUs with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Khodjave Jamshid Abdukhakimovich here on Monday. The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on the initiatives undertaken between the two countries and prepare an action plan to enhance the trade turnover to $1 billion. The two sides agreed on the following points and a Joint Action Plan proposed by Uzbekistan. Implementation of Pak-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement w.e.f. 1st February 2023, as Uzbekistan side will complete internal formalities in Jan 2023 and Pakistan side has already completed the same. Both sides agreed to start awareness sessions for business communities of both countries. It was agreed that implementation of the agreement between Uzbekistan and Pakistan on Transit Trade (AUPTT)- Notification of rules awaited from Uzbekistan side in February 2023. To overcome the Problems being faced by the Pakistani/ Uzbek Transporters, both sides agreed to take up all the issues with Afghanistan, in a joint visit to Kabul tentatively to be undertaken in last week of January 2023, after finalising a joint agenda to be presented to Afghan side. Both sides agreed to formulate joint strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan. Regional understanding on Transit and Trade Framework to be prepared including Joint fund/mechanism for up-keep of road infrastructure in Afghanistan. Uzbek side informed of Uzbekistan becoming WT member in 2023 and Pakistan side offered full support. Uzbek side requested for an Off Dock Terminal for Uzbek Cargo at Karachi and Gwadar, Pakistan side offered full facilitation. Both sides agreed to organise trade exhibitions in each other’s country and prepare strategy for e-commerce cooperation. Both sides agreed to finalise MRA for SPS measures on priority basis. Uzbekistan side informed Pakistan side about Termiz Economic Zone and incentives offered, and Pakistan side agreed to disseminate information to business community. Later, Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Commerce Pakistan and Mr Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime Minister —Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade, Uzbekistan co-chaired high level delegation meeting. The Uzbek delegation was comprised of its Deputy PM Khodjayev Jamshid Abdukhakiovich, H.E. Mr Mahkamov Ilkhom Rustamovich, Minister for Transport, H.E. Mr Oybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Mr Kudratov Laziz Shavkatovich 1st Deputy Minister, Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade, Mr Siddikov Furqat Ahmedovich 1st Deputy Minister, Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Mr Khaydarov Ilkhom Utkurovich Chairman Association “Uztextileperom”, Mr Bakhrom Yusupov Trade and Economic Counselor, Embassy of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, and Mr Oybek Kambarov, Embassy. Meanwhile, a delegation of Uzbekistan headed by H.E. Mr Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime Minister/ Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade called on Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. The delegation comprised of Mr Kudratov Laziz Shavkatovich, 1st Deputy Minister-Ministry for Investment and Foreign Trade, Mr Mahkamov Ilkhom Rustamovich, Minister for Transport, Mr. Siddikov Furqat Ahmedovich, 1st Deputy Minister-Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Mr Yuldashev Kahramon Anvarjanovich, Deputy Minister- Ministry for Agriculture, Mr Ergashev Ibrohim Kenjaboevich, Chairman- Agency of Plant Protection and Quarantine and Mr Oybek Arif Usmanov, ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan. Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and highlighted cordial and brotherly relations based on common faith, shared history and cultural affinities between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. The finance minister further underscored that constructive interaction at the top leadership level has given a positive momentum to our bilateral relations which must be continued and strengthened. He highlighted the potential of cooperation in economic and investment sectors and expressed desire of the government to further strengthen and diversify bilateral trade and economic linkages between the two countries. Mr Khodjaev Jamshid Abdukhakimovich, Deputy Prime/Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan acknowledged the friendly and cooperative relations with Pakistan. He exchanged views to extend bilateral economic and trade relations with Pakistan and showed keen interest to establish road and rail link between the two countries through Afghanistan. The two sides discussed various avenues of cooperation to deepen the trade and economic partnership between the two countries including improvement of road infrastructure from Tashkent to Pakistan, Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Rail link, export/import facilitation, etc. The two sides agreed to enhance the current trade volume between both the countries at optimal level. The Uzbek side also sought technical support of Pakistan for its inclusion in WTO and getting GSP+ status. The two sides expressed confidence that scheduled meeting of Joint Inter Governmental Commission (IGC) in early February, 2023 in Pakistan will further enhance bilateral economic cooperation and investment to the mutual benefit of the two countries. In conclusion, the Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar thanked the Deputy Prime/Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan and extended full support and cooperation of the government to enhance bilateral economic and trade relations between both countries