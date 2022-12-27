Share:

PESHAWAR - To the unfamiliar ones, getting a good quality orange in the Palai orchards of the Malakand district can be somewhat tricky because one needs the know-how of the area, as well as different types of the citrus fruit. To get the best fruit, some visitors try to buy it inside an orchard where it is being plucked from trees. There are around more than 200 orange orchards in Palai area, which falls in the Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, orange. The commodity is not only bought locally but also exports abroad. However, rumour has it that many dealers in Palai even bring oranges from other areas and mix it in the local oranges to deceive buyers. As the cold breeze begins sweeping through the Malakand hills, the orange trees in the Palai orchards begin to be productive, pulling crowds from various parts of the country for a juicy, red and tasty orange. There are several categories of the commodity, of which red-blood orange is considered to be the best. However, the area lacks social development, with no proper roads, nor solar tube-wells, other facilities that could produce the commodity on a greater scale. The indifference of the government authorities, who failed to ensure facilities in the area, also burdens the guests and visitors who get the commodity at a higher price because the farmers and orchard owners cite lack of facilities and higher costs to justify the prices. This season, starting in December-end, a bag of 40 oranges or medium size is priced at Rs700. There are some people, who come from Karachi and other cities, to buy a whole orchard and they then overcharge the buyers to earn more money. One mountainous end of Palai area also has a game reserve close to Buner district and signboards of the wildlife department in the area warn visitors to avoid hunting if they don’t have a licence for hunting. The area is said to be home to deers, rabbits and certain birds that are hunted. Abdullah Khan, an owner of one orchard, told this correspondent that they brought orange saplings from Tarnab Farms in Peshawar and certain farms localted in Sawaldher area of Mardan district. “Our forefathers used to say that orange trees in their times were having a life of 80 to 100 years. However, today’s orange trees have a life of approximately 20 to 30 years,” he said. He further said that in the 1970s, their forefathers would use bulls to irrigate the orange orchards but still they were able to produce enough commodity to dispatch it to Punjab, other areas of the country and even abroad. However, he said that in the modern era, now they face electricity problem as it is very costly and seeds and saplings are also expensive. He said the area still lacks solar tube-wells, which the government should launch in the area to facilitate farmers as well as the production of the commodity. Another local elder told The Nation that besides orange, the Palai orchards can also produce pomegranate and grapes, provided the government supports the growers. “Fertilizers are very expensive, and so are other necessities. If the government ensures solar tube-wells and other facilities in Palai, we can even produce pomegranate and grapes that would be better than those of Kabul (Afghanistan),” he elaborated.