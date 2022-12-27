Share:

Fidel Castro is a revolution ary Cubanleader who instigated an uprising and an attack on a small outpost. He was granted amnesty through which he travelled to New Mexico where he started looking into the theory of Marxism. He also meets Che Guevara and both dive into the ideology. They agreed upon the fat that it was imperative to arm the population, something that Jacobo Arbenz—the leader of Guatemala—did not do. He was a serious theorist about revolutionary violence as a way of capturing power. He disagreed on the policy that the US had to be negotiated with, which in turn cut all financial assistance for Cuba.