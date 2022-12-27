Share:

LAHORE - PAKIstan Baitul Maal (PBM) has launched the first ever social protection intervention for education of orphan girls under its Orphan and Widow Sup­port Programme by releasing the payments to deserving families. PBM Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha initiated the process of releasing the payments in a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Monday.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly, Syed Hassan Murtaza, PBM Director Projects Qasim Zafar, PBM Regional Director Mian Muhammad Azam and a large number of programme benefi­ciaries attended the ceremony.

Addressing on the occasion, PBM MD Amir Fida Paracha said the education of orphan girls was often neglected in our society after the death of father. He said the initiative was aimed to provide financial support to such girls so that they could continue their edu­cation and become future educated mothers. He said that it was the first ever initiative with an em­phasis on education of orphan girls, adding that it would prove a milestone.

Amir Paracha said that special efforts were made to ensure transparency of the initiative, adding that more efforts would be made to make the payments to deserving families though ATM cards in future. He said the scope of initiative would soon be extended to other prov­inces. He said the PBM aimed to support the poor masses and this platform could be used by indi­viduals for sharing the goal. He appealed to phi­lanthropists to come forward and play their role in this regard.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Syed Hassan Murtaza appreciated the initiative and termed it a good omen in difficult times. PBM Director Projects Qaim Zafar highlighted various features of the initiative, saying that it was the first programme launched with the aim of edu­cating orphan girls. He said that the orphan girls of BISP registered widows were selected for the initiative and they were being provided financial support for education in schools, colleges and universities. He said that it was a pilot project and would be evaluated after three months. He said that Rs 6000-Rs 12000 were being given on monthly basis to the families depending upon the number of girls through the UBL Omni.