PeShAwAR - The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Board of Directors has approved proposed amendments to the PDA Auction Regulation-2021 to extend the existing lease period for various PDA properties such as shops, open spaces, halls, commercial units, flats, parking space, restaurants, cafes, Sasta bazars, wedding halls, and petrol/CNG pumps. PDA held its 10th board meeting on Monday at the Chief Minister’s house in Peshawar, with CM KP Mahmood Khan in the chair. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Taimur Jhagra and Faisal Amin Gandapur, MPA Pir Fida, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary LG Zaheer-ul-Islam, DG PDA Fayaz Ali Shah, and other board members. The board formally approved proposals for the development of various PDA properties on a public-private partnership basis to create a conducive environment for private investment and to implement development initiatives efficiently and sustainably. The forum primarily approved PDA’s revised budget estimates for the year 2021-22 and 2022-23, the adoption of the revised pay scale for 2022 and allowances already announced by the provincial government for PDA employees. New Peshawar Valley’s revised logo was also approved, which is consistent with public-sector housing schemes. The Chief Minister directed the PDA to develop an annual property auction calendar. he also directed the authority to streamline its operations to meet current needs, empower autonomous institutions and reduce their fiscal reliance on the provincial government. PDA also presented a cheque for Rs. 7.5 million to the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, which was contributed by employees.