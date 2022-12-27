Share:

LAHORE - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Monday that general elections would be held on time as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government would complete its Constitutional tenure. Addressing the 50 death anniversary of Khawaja Muhammad Rafique, the father of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique here at a local hotel, he said that no one would be allowed to pressurise the government for early general elections, adding that it was legal and constitutional right of any government to complete its tenure. Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan only wanted to come into power by any mean as he could do anything to achieve his personal goals. He said that Imran Khan could dissolve the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, if he was really committed to dissolve the provincial assemblies, but he would not do so as he was using tactics of pressurise just for political gains. The government was putting efforts to resolve the peoples’ problems and put the country on road to progress and prosperity, he said and added that Imran Khan would also be further exposed as his corruption audios were being surfaced in which his involvement in financial matters got established. Khawaja Asif said the previous government did nothing on Kashmir issue but raised hollow slogans so it was needed to put in place an effective campaign to highlight Kashmir issue and expose Indian atrocities at international level, adding that people of Pakistan stood by their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom. Addressing on the occasion, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that all political parties should come forward to implement a charter of democracy besides charter of economy to resolve the issues faced by the people and steer the country out of crises.He said the solution of country’s problems lies in the charter of democracy because these were the politicians who have to make decisions for the best interest of people and put the things in order adding that politicians by setting aside their differences sit together in the best interests of people. The minister said that political parties should also evolve a mechanism for strengthening the democratic norms within the party which could also help in eliminating the feudal system in parties and could provide an opportunity to the workers to represent at higher level. He said that a proper democratic system should be introduced in the political parties itself which could lead to strengthen the democracy in the country, adding that political parties should organise their workers and voters at grass root level so that no one could try to derail the democracy. Khawaja Saad Rafique said that it was responsibility of all political parties to put efforts for strengthening the democracy in the country, adding that PTI chief Imran Khan should not cross ‘red line’ of politics as he already had caused a lot of damage to country’s economy and institutions. Imran Khan should refrain from destabilising the country and politics of accusation because the country could not afford any adventurism in these circumstances, he maintained. Addressing on the occasion, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute the services of Shaheed Khwaja Muhammad Rafique to strengthen democratic system in country and appreciated his efforts for the political system in the country