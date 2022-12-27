Share:

MANILA - Christmas Day floods in the Philippines forced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people from their homes, civil defence officials said on Monday. Eight people were killed and 19 others were missing after a week’s worth of heavy seasonal rain in the southern and eastern regions of the country, they said in an updated report. The flooding hit the south on Sunday, as the disaster dampened celebrations on the mainly Catholic nation’s most important holiday. “The waters rose above the chest in some areas, but today the rains have ceased,” civil defence worker Robinson Lacre told AFP by phone from Gingoog city, which accounted for 33,000 of the 45,700 people evacuated from their homes. The coastguard said it rescued members of more than two dozen families in the southern city of Ozamiz and nearby Clarin town at the height of the flooding. Photos released by the coastguard showed its orange-clad rescuers cradling toddlers plucked from homes at nighttime in waistdeep floodwaters.