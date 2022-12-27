Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has invited the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani to participate in the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, co-hosted with the United Nations, in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

In a telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister thanked the Amir for the generous humanitarian assistance provided by Qatar in the wake of the devastating climate-induced floods in Pakistan earlier this year. He recalled that Pakistan now faced the enormous challenge of rehabilitation and reconstruction in a climate-resilient manner.

The Prime Minister highlighted that while Pakistan had mobilised its own limited resources to the extent possible, continued international support and solidarity was required to meet the daunting challenge of recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction of the affected areas, and to build resilience against future climate shocks.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Amir on Qatar’s successful hosting of FIFA-2022 Football World Cup, which had set a new benchmark for international sports events. The Prime Minister and the Emir of Qatar also exchanged views on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.