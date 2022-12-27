Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid tribute to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson, the late Benazir Bhutto, on her 15th death anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz Sharif called former prime minister Benazir Bhutto a crusader for human rights and democracy and said she had left an indelible mark on politics of the country. The void left by her passing continued to widen over the years, he added.

On Dec 27, 2007, Benazir went to Liaquat Baagh, Rawalpindi, to address a massive public meeting. Returning from the venue, Benazir saw a group of supporters chanting slogans around her car. She stood up through the sun-roof of the car to wave her hand at the supporters. And just then, out of nowhere, a terrorist shot her in the head. An explosion was heard just then.

She was taken to hospital. Amid the sobbing and mourning supporters, Babar Awan informed the media that Benazir had passed away.