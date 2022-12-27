Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while reacting to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Muhammad Ashraf’s arrest said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was still continuing its tradition of political victimization.

He said Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab was used as a tool for political victimization upon PTI chief Imran Khan’s directions.

Earlier, a team of the ACE, Punjab arrested PML-N MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf for his alleged involvement in cases of land grabbing, forgery and fraud.

According to a spokesman, Ashraf, who was elected an MNA from NA-161, Sahiwal, had been arrested after allegations against him were proved. He was accused of grabbing more than 157 acre state land and committing fraud.

The spokesman added that the MNA had occupied the state land after showing fictitious allottee Sharif Ahmad Hashmi.