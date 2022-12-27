Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders besides seizing over 920 grams hashish, seven litres liquor, a 30-bore pistol, a 9mm pistol, three Kalashnikovs, ammunition and other items from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Taxila and Gujar Khan police held Hassan, Rehmat and Imraz for having 920 grams hashish while Race Course police netted Raiz for possessing seven litres of liquor. Wah Cantt, Mandra, Rawat, and Chakri police arrested Inamullah, Ajmal, Jabar Ali, Siraj, and Nusrat Javed and seized a 30-bore pistol, a 9mm pistol, three Kalashnikovs and ammunition. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police in their crackdown against professional beggars netted seven beggars from different areas on Monday. SSP Operations appreciating police performance directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.