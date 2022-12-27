Share:

mardan - The district’s more than 22 flour mills are required to provide 560 dealers with 21800, ten-kg bags of flour at a reduced price each day, but sources informed The Nation that the majority of the poor are excluded from the programme. Sources added that the food department allegedly hid the list of quota holders which contains the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf employees, relatives of the owners of the flour mills, and relatives of officials. The majority of quota holders, according to sources, are unrelated to the grocery or flour industries and kept their bags in the flour mills, while the mill owners allegedly gave each quota holder a check for Rs 5,000 000 in exchange for not taking flour from the mills. According to additional sources, the mill owners later blended their flour with the flour purchased at a reduced price and sold it on the market for a high price. The majority of the poor are denied 35 billion subsidies because there is no check and balance in the food department while some journalists allegedly received quotas based on their names or the names of their relatives. According to sources, subsidised flour quotas began in September and are received from flour mills daily, but the ground reality is the opposite, and the poor people of Mardan are deprived of the government’s cheap flour package. The poor people of Mardan demanded that Pakistan’s Chief Justice take notice of the situation and provide relief to the poor masses.